Outside/In

Outside/In: In Challengers wake, the ethics of sending citizens to space

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Daniel Ackerman
Published January 24, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST

In 1985, high school teacher Christa McAuliffe was selected to become the first private citizen to travel to space. After the Challenger explosion that killed her and 6 other astronauts, NASA scrapped its Teacher in Space Project; it was still too risky to send private citizens to space.

40 years later, things are looking very different.

Today, celebrities and billionaires are buying trips on commercial rockets. Private companies are designing new, private space stations. How is safety being regulated for these private space companies? And what happens if – or when – something goes wrong?

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

Listen to NHPR’s multi-part series honoring Christa McAuliffe 40 years after the Challenger shuttle disaster.
