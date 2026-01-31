© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Remembering Christa

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Patrick McNameeKing
Outside/In
Published January 31, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Christa McAuliffe
Courtesy/NASA
Christa McAuliffe

Last week, we talked about the ethics and regulations around sending private citizens to space, but one thing we didn’t linger on much was the lasting impact of Christa McAuliffe; the teacher slated to become the first private citizen to space before she was killed in the Challenger disaster.

So today, we’ve got a series of stories and interviews that are all part of NHPR’s series “Remembering Christa: 40 Years After the Challenger.”

We’ll hear from a local journalist that covered her story, the students she mentored, and the community charged with remembering her legacy.

These stories were reported and produced by Patrick McNameeKing.
Environment Challenger explosionChrista McAuliffeRemembering Christa
