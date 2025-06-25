New weekend programs heading to NHPR beginning July 5

Effective July 5, 2025, NHPR is refreshing our weekend lineup to bring you even more compelling storytelling, science, music, and pop culture. From local gardening tips to global conversations, there’s something new—and something familiar—waiting for you every weekend.

Don’t worry—longtime favorites like Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, This American Life, TED Radio Hour and Hidden Brain are still part of our weekend schedule. We’ve shifted their time slots slightly to make room for this new and expanded coverage of nature, science, music, and literature.

Saturdays

7:00 AM – Unexpected Elements (BBC) The news you know, the science you don’t. Unexpected Elements looks beyond everyday narratives to discover a goldmine of scientific stories and connections from around the globe. From Afronauts, to why we argue, to a deep dive on animal lifespans: see the world in a new way. Start your Saturday with surprising science stories and global curiosity in this lively program from the BBC.

Sara Plorde Homegrown NH will air each week during Weekend Edition at 8:35 a.m.

8:35 AM – Homegrown NH (during Weekend Edition) Our new short-form segment features expert gardening tips and local inspiration from horticulturist Emma Erler and NHPR’s Jessica Hunt. Paired with BirdNotes for a double dose of nature.

11:00 AM – Outside/In (30 mins)

Back by popular demand, Outside/In returns to NHPR’s Saturday morning lineup. At Outside/In, we explore that idea with boundless curiosity. We report from disaster zones, pickleball courts, and dog sled kennels, and talk about policy, pop culture, science, and everything in between. From the backcountry to your backyard, we tell stories that expand the boundaries of environmental journalism.

11:30 AM – Common Land (30 mins)

Common Land explores the creation stories behind protected land. Each season of the show takes a deep dive into history, science and politics.

This new program is pushing back This American Life to 12:00 p.m. and Hidden Brain to 1:00 p.m.; NHPR is discontinuing Code Switch/Life Kit.

3:00 PM – NHPR Books

A brand-new space for locally produced author interviews, book recommendations, and literary voices from around the world. Tune in each week to hear new and archival Writers on a New England Stage episodes, Authors on Main, and Check This Out.

6:00–8:00 PM – Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage is a two-hour music radio show, first aired in 1983, produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed worldwide by NPR. If you love Live from the Word Barn and The Folk Show, you’ll love Mountain Stage.

6:00–8:00 PM – Saturday Request Live (airing the last Saturday of the month)

Gather ‘round the radio for Saturday Request Live, a new live music call-in show– hosted by NHPR’s Joe Boehnlein– to air the last Saturday of each month from 6 -8 p.m.

10:00 PM – eTown Radio

eTown is a nonprofit, nationally syndicated radio broadcast/podcast, multimedia and events production company. Since 1991, eTown has produced musical, social and environmental programming to uplift and inspire listeners around the world. The eTown community comes for the music, and stays for the message.

11:00 PM – Beale Street Caravan

For more than 20 years, Beale Street Caravan has been capturing and exporting the sounds of Memphis and the Delta region. It is our mission to celebrate the culture of our region by sharing our music with the world.

Beale Street Caravan, the most widely distributed blues radio program in the world, attracts more than 2.4 million listeners each week. Produced in the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock & roll, Beale Street Caravan covers the world with The Sounds of Memphis.

Sundays

6:00 AM – Outside/In

Couldn’t catch it Saturday? We’ve got you covered with an early-morning encore.

6:30 AM – Common Land

Another chance to hear environmental storytelling from protected lands across the United States.

This new program is pushing back Kelly Corrigan to 7:00 a.m.. NHPR is discontinuing Living on Earth

KCRW

1:00 PM – The Sam Sanders Show

The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW is your guide to entertainment. Find out what makes your favorite artists tick, dissect the trends that shape our culture, or just make sense of that random meme you can’t stop thinking about. Join us every week to unpack the pop culture we love.

2:00 PM – Freakonomics Radio

Exploring the hidden side of everything—from economics to human behavior. Hosted by Stephen Dubner, Freakonomics Radio explores things you always thought you knew (but didn’t) and things you never thought you wanted to know (but do). Some of our most popular episodes are about the economics of sleep and how to become great at just about anything, plus the true stories of rent control, minimum wage, and the gender pay gap.

This new program is pushing back TED Radio Hour to 3:00 p.m.. NHPR is discontinuing Reveal.

