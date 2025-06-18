'NHPR Books': A dedicated space for literary conversations launches June 28

New Hampshire Public Radio is proud to announce the launch of NHPR Books, a new addition to our weekend programming lineup that celebrates the power of storytelling and thoughtful conversation.

Airing each Saturday at 3 p.m., NHPR Books is a dedicated space to showcase locally produced literary interviews—bringing listeners compelling conversations with acclaimed and emerging writers alike. The program draws from NHPR’s signature series:



Each episode features in-depth discussions recorded live at venues across New Hampshire (or from our studios in Concord, N.H.), highlighting the state’s vibrant literary culture and its role in fostering important conversations around identity, creativity, and community.

NHPR Books offers both newly recorded interviews and archival selections from NHPR’s extensive library—featuring authors such as Jodi Picoult, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and exciting new voices featured on Check This Out with host Rachel Barenbaum.

As part of NHPR’s mission to inform, engage, and delight, NHPR Books offers listeners a space to reflect and connect—extending the value of public radio beyond the daily news cycle and into the heart of literary life.

Listeners are also invited to subscribe to the NHPR Books newsletter for episode updates, author lineups, and behind-the-scenes content.

Have feedback? Please reach out to NHPR Program Director, Emily Quirk.