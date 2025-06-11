'Homegrown NH': NHPR’s new gardening segment starts July 5

New Hampshire Public Radio is excited to announce the launch of Homegrown NH, a new weekly segment offering practical, timely gardening tips for Granite Staters.

The short-form feature debuts Saturday, July 5, 2025, and will air weekly at 8:35 a.m. during Weekend Edition, paired with BirdNote for a double dose of nature and inspiration.

Once launched you can get our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

Emmer Erler servers as Lead Horticulturist & Exhibits Assistant at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, and is the new host of Homegrown NH!



The segment is produced in partnership with Kirkwood Gardens at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, and aims to engage both beginning and seasoned gardeners across the state – so whether you've just killed your first succulent or you refer to your backyard as “the back forty,” there’s something here for you.

Featuring expert horticulturist Emma Erler in conversation with NHPR’s Jessica Hunt, Homegrown NH digs into ecological gardening, native plants, pollinators, and sustainable practices—all rooted in New Hampshire’s unique growing conditions.

Erler brings deep expertise to the segment, with a background in environmental horticulture and educational outreach. Her career has included roles at UNH Extension, Tower Hill Botanic Garden, and Heritage Museums and Gardens.

Jessica Hunt produces NHPR's Something Wild and other programs.

NHPR’s Jessica Hunt (long time producer of NHPR's Something Wild and Outside/In) is a bold and undeterred gardener whose 11 blueberry bushes produced 2 whole berries last year. That’s a 100% improvement from the year before, and a 200% increase in optimism.

NHPR’s Homegrown NH reflects the station’s mission to inform, engage, and connect communities through lifelong learning and a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty found in our own backyards and window boxes.

Translation: we’re here to help keep your basil alive and maybe even impress a pollinator or two.