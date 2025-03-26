© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Programming additions coming to NHPR in April 2025

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published March 26, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
Sara Plourde
Starting Monday, March 31, NHPR is elevating our weather forecasting services and fine-tuning our midday line-up.

At NHPR, we’re always adapting to better serve our New Hampshire communities. Starting Monday, March 31, we’re elevating our weather forecasting services and fine-tuning our midday shows. Some exciting updates to “Here & Now are already live, with more additions to our midday lineup coming in the first week of April 2025.

Weekdays: 

Mount Washington Weather Observatory - NHPR is joining forces with Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) to deliver state-of-the-art weather forecasts across New Hampshire. These reports will provide a broader understanding of New Hampshire’s weather patterns and offer practical, actionable information to help listeners prepare for everything from their morning commute to outdoor activities. Learn more, here.

Here & Now - 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. NHPR continues to air Here & Now weekdays from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., but now with locally produced news features that you may have missed during Morning Edition. Host Joe Boehnlein will also deliver an additional live local newscast at 1:04 p.m..

BirdNote - 12:39 - 12:41 p.m. For years, NHPR has aired BirdNote during the first hour of Morning Edition at 5:42 a.m.. You can now hear an encore of this short, sound-rich program during Here & Now at 12:39 p.m. BirdNote shares vivid stories about birds and the challenges they face, connecting listeners with the beauty of nature.

Asian View - 2:04 p.m & 7:06 p.m.  “Asian View” is a two-minute news segment broadcast by NHK World- Japan. Each weekday afternoon and evening we’ll bring you the latest news and analysis from Japan and the rest of Asian to get the latest from a region that’s playing an increasingly important role in the world.

Fridays:

The Middle - 3:00 p.m.   “The Middle,” hosted by public radio veteran Jeremy Hobson, is a non-partisan, live national talk show specifically focused on elevating the voices of the people in the political middle of America. It creates a safe but challenging space that encourages civil discussions and diverse viewpoints. Learn more, here.

Saturdays:

Check This Out (Season 4) - 3:00 p.m. This season, “Check This Out” is expanding to 12 episodes, offering more opportunities for in-depth exploration of diverse and emerging authors. Each show will also feature downloadable PDF discussion questions, perfect for book clubs and readers looking to dive deeper into the themes and characters of the novels discussed. Get a sneak peek of the guest line-up, here. Subscribe to the podcast: Apple | Amazon | Spotify

To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here.

We want to hear from you. If you have questions or feedback about these changes, or any of NHPR’s programming, you can email NHPR’s Program Director Emily Quirk.


