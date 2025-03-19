'The Middle' comes to NHPR beginning April 4

NHPR is excited to announce a new addition to our Friday afternoon programming line up with "The Middle" – a weekly, national call-in talk show hosted by Jeremy Hobson. The program, which aims to elevate the voices of Americans in “the middle” of political, geographical, and philosophical divides, will be airing as part of NHPR’s commitment to fostering civil discourse and bridging divides in a way that is both substantive and accessible.

Tune in to “The Middle” on NHPR Fridays at 3 p.m. beginning April 4, 2025. Connect with NHPR by listening to your radio, streaming our broadcast at NHPR.org, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

https://www.listentothemiddle.com/ Jeremy Hobson, host of "The Middle"

Each week on "The Middle" Jeremy Hobson leads thoughtful conversations with two guests holding differing political views, diving into a wide range of important topics.

In a moment when it can feel increasingly difficult to find common ground, "The Middle" provides a space where participants can share their views without fear of being condescended to or dismissed. The show’s blend of insightful discussion and upbeat music, provided by DJ Tolliver, creates an inviting atmosphere where every listener can feel heard.

“As a statewide community resource, it is crucial that we create spaces where civil discourse can flourish, “ said Emily Quirk, Program Director of NHPR. “The Middle" with Jeremy Hobson provides exactly that—a welcoming environment where listeners from all walks of life can engage in meaningful conversations, and more importantly– feel like their voices truly matter. ”

To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here.

As always, we want to hear from you! If you have questions or feedback about these changes, or any of NHPR’s programming, you can email NHPR’s Program Director Emily Quirk .

About Jeremy Hobson

Jeremy Hobson is a seasoned public radio host best known for his work on WBUR's "Here and Now," where he co-hosted the program for nearly a decade. Hobson’s ability to navigate complex issues with empathy and insight has earned him a loyal following and respect from listeners nationwide.

