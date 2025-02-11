Go behind the scenes of NHPR at our annual Open Houses!

NHPR is excited to host a series of open houses for our listeners this March. These open houses are your opportunity to tour our beautiful studios, chat with NHPR reporters and producers, and experience a behind the scenes look at some of your favorite programs. Of course, we'll offer snacks and beverages-- as well as time to mingle with fellow fans and new listeners of NHPR.



These events are FREE but we do ask guests to register.

Thursday, March 6 - 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa and the producers who make the show everyday.

NHPR reporters Todd Bookman, Jason Moon, and Lauren Chooljian will also be there to chat about their upcoming and past reporting projects.

Register here.

Friday, March 7 - 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.

Go behind the scenes with NHPR’s Morning Edition host Rick Ganley and the rest of the team behind the show. Health and Equity reporter Paul Cuno-Booth and other local reporters will also be there to chat about their latest stories.

Register here.

LOCATION: NHPR Studios at 2 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH - 6th floor