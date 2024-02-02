© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Program Alert: Exciting new programs are coming to Classical New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:54 AM EST

Classical New Hampshire is thrilled to announce a new lineup of exciting programs that will ignite your passion for classical music like never before. From film scores to iconic symphonies, our programming additions promise a surprising and immersive experience for every discerning ear.

New programs begin Monday, Feb. 5, 2024:

Reel Music - Mondays at 7:00 p.m.
(Encore airing Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.)

From the earliest days of so-called silent cinema, to contemporary times with blockbusters like Star Wars, the orchestra has been crucial to the development of film. Host Matt Rogers takes you to the movies for the greatest film scores of all time.

Modern Times - Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.  

Hosted by Alan Chapman, Modern Times explores the vast repertoire of the last hundred years, with special attention to music of the last few decades.

A Joyful Noise - Thursdays at 8:00 a.m. (Encore airing Sundays at 7:00 a.m.)

A perfect way to enjoy your commute to work! Hosted by Brian Lauritzen, A Joyful Noise explores the vast choral tradition that has soothed souls and fed spirits for centuries.

Heifetz On Air- Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. (Encore airing Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)
Join New Hampshire native Benjamin Roe for Heifetz On Air. Each week, Heifetz On Air presents captivating performances by students, faculty, and alumni of the renowned Heifetz International Music Institute, located in Staunton, VA.

The Opera Show - Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

The Opera Show with Jennifer Miller takes you on a deeper dive into the characters, melodies, performers, composers, and all the drama that has graced the stage for centuries.

A Musical Offering - Sundays at 8:00 p.m. 

The Baroque period, from the innovations of Monteverdi to the mastery of J.S. Bach, marks the beginning of “modern” music. Hosted by Alan Chapman, this two-hour weekly program offers splendid performances of this rich repertoire.

New programming on Classical New Hampshire is made possible by you, our listeners! Thank you for your support of the arts and classical music here in New Hampshire.
Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music NewsClassicalNH
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.