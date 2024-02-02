Program Alert: Exciting new programs are coming to Classical New Hampshire

Classical New Hampshire is thrilled to announce a new lineup of exciting programs that will ignite your passion for classical music like never before. From film scores to iconic symphonies, our programming additions promise a surprising and immersive experience for every discerning ear.

New programs begin Monday, Feb. 5, 2024:

Reel Music - Mondays at 7:00 p.m.

(Encore airing Saturdays at 8:00 a.m.)

From the earliest days of so-called silent cinema, to contemporary times with blockbusters like Star Wars, the orchestra has been crucial to the development of film. Host Matt Rogers takes you to the movies for the greatest film scores of all time.

Modern Times - Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by Alan Chapman, Modern Times explores the vast repertoire of the last hundred years, with special attention to music of the last few decades.

A Joyful Noise - Thursdays at 8:00 a.m. (Encore airing Sundays at 7:00 a.m.)

A perfect way to enjoy your commute to work! Hosted by Brian Lauritzen, A Joyful Noise explores the vast choral tradition that has soothed souls and fed spirits for centuries.

Heifetz On Air- Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. (Encore airing Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)

Join New Hampshire native Benjamin Roe for Heifetz On Air. Each week, Heifetz On Air presents captivating performances by students, faculty, and alumni of the renowned Heifetz International Music Institute, located in Staunton, VA.

The Opera Show - Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

The Opera Show with Jennifer Miller takes you on a deeper dive into the characters, melodies, performers, composers, and all the drama that has graced the stage for centuries.

A Musical Offering - Sundays at 8:00 p.m.

The Baroque period, from the innovations of Monteverdi to the mastery of J.S. Bach, marks the beginning of “modern” music. Hosted by Alan Chapman, this two-hour weekly program offers splendid performances of this rich repertoire.

New programming on Classical New Hampshire is made possible by you, our listeners! Thank you for your support of the arts and classical music here in New Hampshire.