© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism
Inside NHPR
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Commemorate Labor Day with NHPR’s Civics 101 and Labor Day Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published August 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT

The modern day workplace is the product of a centuries-long battle for fair wages, reasonable hours and safe conditions. Join NHPR this Labor Day weekend for an eclectic mix of Labor Day themed content commemorating the labor movement and celebrating American workers.

Tune in to the following special programming live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

NHPR’s Labor Day Music Special- Friday, September 1 from 8:00 P.M. -10:00 P.M. & Monday, September 4 from 8:00 P.M. -10 P.M.

Celebrate Labor Day with host Joe Boehnlein. Enjoy two hours of staff curated music that celebrates the American Worker. It’s two hours of tunes you’ll recognize and many that might be new.

NHPR’s Civics 101- Special broadcast of Work & Retirement from the Life Stages series- Monday Sept 4 at 1:00 P.M. & again at 9:00 P.M.

These episodes tell the story of labor in the United States - from slavery and indentured servitude to the Equal Pay Act. What did American workers have to go through to make their voices heard, and how did they change labor in America?

Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music NewsPodcastsCivics 101
Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.

Before joining the NHPR staff in 2012, she hosted for All Things Considered and served as Director of Business and Foundation Support for KUSP, Santa Cruz, CA. While living in Santa Cruz, she also produced 2 weekly music programs, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (Free Radio Santa Cruz) and Taste of Honey (KUSP). Quirk has worked for NPR member stations since 2007.
See stories by Emily Quirk

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.