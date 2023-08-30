Commemorate Labor Day with NHPR’s Civics 101 and Labor Day Music Special

The modern day workplace is the product of a centuries-long battle for fair wages, reasonable hours and safe conditions. Join NHPR this Labor Day weekend for an eclectic mix of Labor Day themed content commemorating the labor movement and celebrating American workers.

Tune in to the following special programming live on-air , online , or with the NHPR app .

NHPR’s Labor Day Music Special- Friday, September 1 from 8:00 P.M. -10:00 P.M. & Monday, September 4 from 8:00 P.M. -10 P.M.

Celebrate Labor Day with host Joe Boehnlein. Enjoy two hours of staff curated music that celebrates the American Worker. It’s two hours of tunes you’ll recognize and many that might be new.

NHPR’s Civics 101 - Special broadcast of Work & Retirement from the Life Stages series - Monday Sept 4 at 1:00 P.M. & again at 9:00 P.M.

These episodes tell the story of labor in the United States - from slavery and indentured servitude to the Equal Pay Act. What did American workers have to go through to make their voices heard, and how did they change labor in America?