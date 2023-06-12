NHPR and The Music Hall present three best-selling authors at Writers on a New England Stage

Join NHPR and The Music Hall on Wednesday, June 21 at 7:00pm for the latest edition of Writers On A New England Stage featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks with host NHPR's Julia Furukawa .

Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking thoroughbred Lexington, Horse is a novel of art and science, love and obsession, and our unfinished reckoning with racism.

Geraldine Brooks is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel March and the international bestsellers The Secret Chord, Caleb’s Crossing, People of the Book, and Year of Wonders. She also wrote the acclaimed nonfiction works Nine Parts of Desire and Foreign Correspondence.

On Thursday, July 20 at 7:00pm, join us for another evening of literary delight with two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Colson Whitehead and NHPR host Rick Ganley to discuss Whitehead's novel, Crook Manifesto, which is set to release on July 18.

Crook Manifesto is a darkly funny tale of a city under siege but also a sneakily searching portrait of the meaning of family. This is the second book in Whitehead's Harlem Trilogy. Harlem Shuffle, the first book in the Harlem Trilogy, was published in September 2021.

Colson Whitehead's works have appeared in publications such as the New York Times, The New Yorker, New York Magazine, Harper's and Granta. In 2018, New York State named him their New York State Author, and in 2020 the Library of Congress awarded him their Prize for American Fiction.

On Tuesday, September 12, at 7:00pm, we invite you to join again for an evening of conversation between an NHPR personality and the bestselling author of Fight Club, Choke, and Invisible Monsters Chuck Palahniuk.

Chuck Palahniuk's latest novel, Not Forever, But For Now, is a hilarious horror satire about a family of professional killers responsible for the most atrocious events in history and the young brothers that are destined to take over.

Not Forever, But For Now is set to hit shelves on September 5, 2023.

This award-winning series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated authors as Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, USSC Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, Jodi Picoult, and David McCullough; all on stage at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Shows are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

