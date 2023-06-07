© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Presents: Long Story Short celebrates Portsmouth 400th anniversary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay
Published June 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Long Story Short

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Portsmouth: Past, Present, and Future.

The Portsmouth based live storytelling series is returning on Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm to the 3S Artspace stage with a show that hits close to home for many. This show, cohosted by founder Beth LaMontagne Hall and Mark Michael Adams, highlights the Portsmouth from long ago, its recent history, and includes stories from some of the youngest residents. This is an all-ages show with first come-first served seating. Doors for the show open at 6pm. You can purchase tickets here.

Featured storytellers:

Portsmouth Past, Present, and Future will air on NHPR Friday, June 30 at 8pm, and Saturday July 1 at 4pm. You can listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half, — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Zoë Kay
As a New Hampshire native, former Montessori educator, and lifelong public radio supporter, Zoë brings a diverse range of experience to the NHPR team in her role as Marketing and Communications Coordinator.
