On Point to replace The Takeaway in NHPR’s weekday afternoon lineup

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Kay
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT

Thursday, June 1 marks the final airing of The Takeaway on NHPR. After a nearly fifteen year run, WNYC is scheduled to broadcast the final show on Friday, June 2. The Takeaway has been an essential part of our weekday afternoons for the last few years– providing fresh perspectives in the daily news cycle that have featured diverse voices from across the country.

Beginning Monday, June 5, NHPR will begin airing WBUR’s On Point. On Point will air Monday through Thursday at 2 p.m.

NHPR listeners can expect On Point host Meghna Chakrabarti to lead provocative conversations that help make sense of the world, from the economy and health care to politics and the environment -and so much more. Each show is a deeply researched, beautifully produced hour. Listeners will learn, be challenged — and have some fun, too. On Point is produced by WBUR in Boston, distributed by American Public Media.

As always, we welcome your feedback on this change and our programming generally. You can reach us at communications@nhpr.org.

