A new face and familiar voice: Julia Furukawa named NHPR's permanent ATC Host

Just two years after joining New Hampshire Public Radio as a fellow helping produce All Things Considered, Julia Furukawa is now the permanent host of NHPR’s afternoon news magazine program.

Furukawa, a 2020 graduate of Western Washington University, has hosted the program on an interim basis since May. Her creativity, intelligence and attention to detail have been evident since her first days as NHPR's ATC Fellow. All those qualities - and her warmth, wit and sharp news judgment - now are on display in her work on-air and in NHPR’s digital news reporting. Furukawa brings her own life experience and outlook to the job. She’s also an emerging star of NHPR’s new TikTok feed.

“I came to NHPR thinking I’d mostly be behind the scenes, not behind the microphone,” Furukawa said. “But the team here has given me the chance to grow into a role I’ve always dreamt of being in, and I couldn’t be more grateful and excited for what’s to come.”

As part of her work as a producer, Furukawa spearheaded community engagement projects like The Big Question, which brought in the voices of Granite Staters on everything from schooling to abortion .

“In Julia, we have a serious journalist in the All Things Considered anchor chair who connects with listeners across a broad, diverse spectrum, loves exploring New Hampshire and understands that reporting the news is both a joy and a responsibility,” said Jim Schachter, president and CEO of NHPR. “Everyone at our studios knows she’s fun to be around, and now ATC users can hear that, too.”