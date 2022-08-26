NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin

NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth will present Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 PM to discuss her memoir Both/And. The conversation will be hosted by Hannah McCarthy , co-host of NHPR’s Civics 101. For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE.

In the New York Times bestselling memoir Both/And, first time author Huma Abedin—Hillary Clinton’s top aide and advisor —offers “a gripping testament to the power of a woman finding her voice, owning her ambition, and sharing her truth” (Glennon Doyle).

Huma Abedin has spent her career in public service and national politics; she began as an intern in First Lady Hillary Clinton’s office in 1996. Four years later after leaving the White House, she came to the US Senate as Senior Advisor to Senator Clinton and traveled with her as Chief of Staff for the 2008 presidential campaign. In 2009, she was appointed the Deputy Chief of Staff for the US Department of State and served as the Vice Chair of Hillary for America in 2016.

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process, and their stories.

This award-winning series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated authors as Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, USSC Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, Jodi Picoult, and David McCullough; all on stage at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Shows are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

