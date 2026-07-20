Deloitte-run systems denied Medicaid to disabled people. New laws could make it worse

Marie Noon takes eight medications a day. One keeps her heart rate from spiking to avoid a stroke. One prevents debilitating headaches. Another ensures she doesn't retain excess fluid.

More than a decade ago, Noon said, she was diagnosed with adult-onset Still's disease, a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that can cause rashes, debilitating pain, and fevers. The disease upended her life.

She had been living a typical suburban life in Michigan, shuttling her two kids to activities like cheerleading, choir practice, and track. She was active in the PTA. She managed a bank.

She went from that to crawling to the bathroom because she was in so much pain, "just crying all day long" from being so sick.

Noon, who is 48 and disabled, said she couldn't work for eight years — a time marked by hospital stays that stretched for weeks.

"I honestly thought I was going to die," Noon said.

So it was a shock when Michigan denied her application for Medicaid benefits last year after she lost private insurance. Worse yet, it came down to an IT error, according to an attorney who helped Noon overturn the denial.

"I can't afford my medical care. I have to have insurance," said Noon, who has returned to working.

Stay up to date with our Politics newsletter, sent weekly.

Deloitte, a multibillion-dollar global consulting firm, has operated Michigan's Medicaid eligibility system under contracts worth roughly $768 million since 2006, according to contracts reviewed by KFF Health News. Nationwide, Deloitte dominates this important slice of government business: At least 25 states have awarded the company contracts to build or run computer systems that control access to safety net benefits such as Medicaid.

Michigan's system has incorrectly directed people with disabilities into skimpier benefits that cover limited care or denied coverage completely, a KFF Health News investigation found. Similar problems were at the center of a class-action suit in Tennessee, court documents show, and have occurred in Texas, according to interviews and state records.

This KFF Health News investigation is based on statements from state officials, emails obtained through public records requests, state government communications sent to Medicaid enrollees and applicants, and interviews with attorneys and patients or their caregivers.

In an emailed statement, Deloitte spokesperson Karen Walsh said it found "no system anomalies causing routine denials of Medicaid for people with disabilities."

"There are many reasons why someone may no longer be eligible for a benefit they once received or believe they deserve," Walsh said. "All of the eligibility systems we support are owned by the states and built to their unique specifications. We will continue to work at the direction of our state clients."

Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services, said it "is not aware of any widespread or systemic issues" within Bridges, Michigan's eligibility system for Medicaid, SNAP, and other benefits, "related to disability‑based eligibility pathways."

Since 2006, Deloitte's contracts with the state have said the company is responsible for development, implementation, maintenance, operations, and enhancements to the Michigan system.

Computer system problems foreshadow trouble as states prepare to roll out the most significant and complicated changes to their Medicaid programs in years. Those changes, dictated by President Donald Trump's landmark One Big Beautiful Bill Act, have states rushing to update their Medicaid computer systems to verify details such as employment.

Nationwide, roughly 15.5 million people on Medicaid have a disability, according to KFF.

"When these administrative systems get overloaded, everyone gets impacted," said Pamela Herd, a University of Michigan professor who researches bureaucratic obstacles to accessing government benefits. "The systems are going to be really, really strained."

In Michigan, Noon was eligible for Medicaid through a program that provides coverage to disabled adults who work. But the state's computer system didn't register that she is disabled and said she earned too much to qualify, according to documents reviewed by KFF Health News and interviews with Noon and Anastassia Kolosova, a disability rights attorney who helped her.

Kate Wells for KFF Health News / Anastassia Kolosova, a supervising attorney with Disability Rights Michigan, helped Marie Noon navigate the complicated process to obtain safety net health insurance through Medicaid. Kolosova says she has seen multiple wrongful coverage denials and fears problems will soon get worse because of changes required by federal law. "I'm really worried about more people falling through the cracks," she says, because the state's benefits system "is going to be even more overburdened than it is right now."

Without Medicaid coverage, Noon paid hundreds of dollars out of pocket for prescriptions, after scrounging for discount coupons. She takes some of the drugs twice a day.

Without them, "I'm toast," she said. It was stressful "not knowing if my medicine's going to be $50 or $500 this month, because it changes constantly."

Noon said her doctor agreed to fewer visits to avoid medical bills.

"It was kind of a nightmare," Noon said.

"I just wanted to give up"

Medicaid, a safety net health program jointly run by the federal government and states, covers roughly 67 million people with low incomes or disabilities. State governments rely on companies such as Deloitte to design and operate computer systems that assess whether people qualify for Medicaid or food aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps.

Deloitte-run technology has a history of errors that deprive eligible people of benefits, earlier KFF Health News investigations have shown. As reported previously, Kenneth Smith, a Deloitte executive who leads its national human services division, said Medicaid eligibility technology is state-owned and agencies "direct their operation" and "make decisions about the policies and processes that they implement."

"They're not Deloitte systems," he said, noting Deloitte is one player among many who together administer Medicaid benefits.

States are under immense pressure to update their eligibility systems on a tight schedule to adhere to requirements in the Republicans' sweeping 2025 tax and spending law. Companies including Deloitte, Accenture, and Optum are being paid millions in taxpayer funds to make the changes, which are projected to strip Medicaid from roughly 7.5 million people and SNAP from 2.4 million people by 2034.

Many coverage restrictions in the new federal law don't apply to seniors, children, or people who are disabled, such as Noon. Nonetheless, the law's demands on state agencies and the computer systems they oversee will disrupt benefits, advocates for Medicaid enrollees and other healthcare experts said in interviews.

The same systems also need to correctly classify why someone is eligible for Medicaid — and therefore which rules and restrictions apply.

The law's SNAP restrictions began to take effect in 2025, and major Medicaid provisions begin later this year, generally after the midterm elections.

Kolosova is a supervising attorney with Disability Rights Michigan, a legal advocacy organization for people with disabilities. She said she has been unable to get a meeting with Michigan officials to understand the underlying problem that deprived Noon of health coverage.

State records show Deloitte has held contracts for at least 14 years for Bridges. In its attempts to secure more business, the company often cites its nationwide footprint in Medicaid operations.

"Deloitte understands Bridges," and its history in Michigan makes the company "the ideal vendor," the firm said in its bid documents. Given Deloitte's work on similar systems in 31 other states, the firm said, "Michigan benefits from our technical expertise drawn from across the nation."

But advocates who work with people with disabilities say Michigan's computer system has failed to recognize when certain adults should receive Medicaid benefits.

Problems aren't unique to the Great Lakes State. Medicaid beneficiaries who brought a class-action lawsuit against Tennessee in 2020 said the state's Deloitte-built system "does not reliably test for eligibility" for several categories of people with disabilities. The firm's contract in Tennessee is worth $1.12 billion over a decade.

A federal judge in 2024 sided with the Medicaid beneficiaries, ruling that Tennessee violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit does not name Deloitte as a defendant.

In Michigan, a 2010 report from the state's Office of the Auditor General said government agencies "did not provide effective project administration" and failed to ensure that the state could "independently maintain and operate Bridges" because "the contractor did not transfer knowledge and skills" to state officials, according to the audit.

The auditor's report said that, as a result, Deloitte's original contract — valued at roughly $70 million — ballooned by $50 million over the initial cost, a 71% increase. State records show Michigan would go on to add millions more, bumping the cost of Deloitte's initial contract to $124.1 million.

The audit said maintaining the contract would result "in significant additional costs."

Sutfin said that "the state is now fully capable of operating and maintaining Bridges independently."

Deloitte's latest contract in Michigan — worth $197.4 million — is set to expire in 2030.

Noon applied for Medicaid in August, she and Kolosova said. In September, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services sent a notice denying her coverage, citing incorrect income information and stating she wasn't disabled, according to Kolosova and state documents reviewed by KFF Health News.

Noon said that when she called the state for help, state workers "didn't know anything about" the Medicaid program she had applied to, Freedom to Work.

"I can't tell you how many times I just wanted to give up," she said.

Kate Wells for KFF Health News / After Marie Noon was wrongly denied Medicaid coverage by Michigan's benefits system, she paid hundreds out of pocket for medications she takes each day to manage her rare disease. "It was kind of a nightmare," she says.

For some people with disabilities, Medicaid is supposed to count only half their earnings when assessing whether they should receive benefits. That didn't happen. Kolosova said she thinks Michigan's eligibility system didn't identify Noon as disabled, even though the state "already had all the information they needed" to show she was.

By failing to recognize her disability, the state used the wrong income formula and said Noon earned too much to qualify for Medicaid, she added. Deloitte and Michigan declined to respond to a detailed list of questions about Noon's experience.

Kolosova said Disability Rights Michigan has seen a growing number of calls from people about Freedom to Work benefit denials. "Maybe two or three a month," she said.

"There's something wrong with the system if they're relying on individual caseworkers to catch this," Kolosova said. "The system needs to work."

Enrolled in the wrong coverage

Noon's experience isn't the first time in recent years that people with disabilities have been denied benefits by Deloitte-run eligibility systems.

In Texas in 2023, Lilly Livingston, who has Down syndrome and is now 22, was abruptly cut off from Medicaid benefits, according to Livingston's mother, Marie. She has undergone numerous surgeries to reconstruct her severely misaligned jaw, which caused sleep apnea and impaired her speech and chewing ability. She relied on an array of Medicaid services, including speech and occupational therapy.

When Livingston lost benefits, she was wrongly enrolled in Healthy Texas Women, a limited program that provides breast and cervical cancer screenings and family planning services.

"Trying to fix that was a nightmare," Marie Livingston said.

Terry Anstee, an attorney with Disability Rights Texas, intervened.

In a September 2023 email with the subject line "URGENT," Anstee begged a Texas Medicaid eligibility worker for help.

Some unknown "error" had occurred and stripped Livingston of her benefits, Anstee said in an email he sent to a state Medicaid staffer. "Lilly has had 2 major surgeries, and her recovery is contingent on Medicaid."

It was clear that Livingston qualified for Medicaid through multiple paths, Anstee said: "It never made any sense."

Deloitte declined to respond to a detailed list of questions about Livingston's case. Jennifer Ruffcorn, spokesperson for Texas Health and Human Services, confirmed that Livingston was erroneously enrolled in Healthy Texas Women. However, Ruffcorn said, she did not experience a lapse in Medicaid coverage in 2023.

Anstee disputed the state's characterization: "A glance in the system by a Texas HHS press officer or other staff 3 years after the fact may not tell the full story or show the issues that Ms. Livingston endured in August and September 2023. Ms. Livingston experienced lapses in coverage."

The problem Livingston encountered in Texas was also reported in Michigan.

In 2024, mental health services advocates in Michigan raised red flags about a similar error: People with disabilities were being enrolled in a limited Medicaid program covering sexual health and family planning services, instead of in a comprehensive health care plan. Plan First covers only services such as birth control and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. It doesn't cover other health needs.

But some enrollees were "being automatically enrolled in Plan First," Malcolm Kletke, a lobbyist representing the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and other mental health providers, wrote to a Michigan health official, according to emails obtained by KFF Health News through a public records request.

These enrollees had "long received Medicaid due to their disability," and getting enrolled in the wrong plan meant losing access to "services essential to their recovery and quality of life," Kletke wrote in September 2024 to Amy Epkey, a senior deputy director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

In fact, the state's own records show that Medicaid enrollment for those with disabilities did decline.

Over roughly four years, enrollment in the Medicaid category that includes people with disabilities fell by 10% in the state, according to the Michigan House Fiscal Agency, which provides nonpartisan analysis to lawmakers. The drop was unusual, given that people generally leave the program because of death or having recovered from a temporary disability, and it's unlikely those numbers would balloon, said Robert Sheehan, who was the mental health association's CEO at the time.

Sutfin said the state examined the decline in enrollment and found "several contributing factors, including post‑COVID renewal patterns, changes in beneficiary circumstances and movement to other coverage categories."

After inquiries from KFF Health News, the Michigan health department acknowledged in April that it had made changes to "address concerns raised by advocates."

Michigan's computer system now prevents approval of Plan First benefits until all other coverage options are evaluated, Sutfin told KFF Health News. Sutfin said the changes were implemented, but "not to correct system errors."

Sutfin said the state submitted a change request to Deloitte to address this problem. The fix was implemented in January 2025.

Until presented with Kletke's email, the state had denied there were problems related to Plan First.

Even after the state addressed that issue, other problems persisted.

Noon's coverage denial notice arrived in September. She fought with the state for months to reverse its decision, "paying cash for all of the medicines through these appeals over and over and over again."

It was only in January that she was approved.

"I literally cried," Noon said. "It was a really big deal."

KFF Health News is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF.

Copyright 2026 KFF Health News