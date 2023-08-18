After push from Sununu, NH mental health board moves ahead on licensing rules

Two years after a new law called for changes in New Hampshire’s mental health licensing, the board that oversees those rules is now taking action to implement it, after pressure from Gov. Chris Sununu.

The 2021 law created two new categories of licenses for social workers, as well as a system of conditional licenses for clinicians who are still working toward full licensure.

But those changes have yet to take effect, because the New Hampshire Board of Mental Health Practice hasn’t adopted the necessary rules. Sununu pointed out the delay in a blistering letter to the board’s chair last month, calling it “unacceptable” and threatening to replace board members if they didn’t act by Sept. 1.

On Friday, the board took one step in what will be a monthslong process to finalize the new regulations, approving draft language. Before the rules are finalized, they’ll also need to go through public comment and legislative approval.

Lindsey Courtney, who directs the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, hopes the changes expand access to services at a time when the state has a shortage of mental health workers.

The conditional licenses will be available to qualified mental health workers who are practicing under the supervision of a licensed professional, while they accumulate enough hours to get that credential themselves. Courtney said that will allow them to bill private insurance for their services.

As for the two new license types — licensed social worker and licensed social work associate — Courtney said that could allow more people to enter the field.

“It could create a pathway for people who are, you know, still pursuing their education to kind of move up the ladder and increase their scope of practice,” she said.

She says the rules will likely be finalized around the end of this year or early next year.

The board’s chair, Samuel Rosario, did not respond to a message at the counseling agency where he works. NHPR also reached out to the governor’s office for comment and had not heard back as of press time.