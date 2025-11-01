© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: Time flies like an arrow, fruit flies like a banana

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Felix Poon
Published November 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
A clock on the wall.
Renel Wackett
/
Unsplash

According to our unscientific office poll, the annual changing of the clocks has all the popularity of a root canal. With few exceptions, people described the shift to and from Daylight Saving Time as disorienting, arbitrary, and unwelcome.

On a more existential level, winding the clocks back and forth reminds us that no matter how concrete minutes and hours may feel, the way we perceive time is fluid. Time flies when you’re having fun. A watched pot never boils.

So to celebrate (or perhaps protest) another year setting back the clocks, the Outside/In team has uncovered four mini-stories that will poke at, stretch, or even obliterate your perception of time. From “time expansion experiences”, to time-space synaesthesia, to the slow-motion life of a fly, prepare for a totally different type of time warp.

Featuring Steve Taylor, Rhitu Chatterjee, Kevin Healy, Katherine Akey, and Patricia Lynne Duffy.

The crown-of-thorns starfish is the slowest animal at perceiving time, according to research by macroecologist Kevin Healy. Their eyes perceive just 0.7 frames per second. In contrast, flies can see changes 300 times a second.
Kris Mikael Krister
/
Wikimedia Commons
LINKS

“To reignite the joy of childhood, learn to live on ‘toddler time’,” by Rhitu Chatterjee, is part of NPR’s special series “Finding Time.”

“Can you see time?” (BBC News), by Victoria Gill, includes a drawing depicting an example of what a year might look like to a synesthete.

Research reveals which animals perceive time the fastest

“When Seconds Turn Into Minutes: Time Expansion Experiences in Altered States of Consciousness,” by Steve Taylor
