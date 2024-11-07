Outside/In: The Night Owls

For over 10 years, biologist Mark Higley has been stalking the forests of the Hoopa Valley Reservation with a shotgun. His mission? To save the northern spotted owl. The threat? The more aggressive barred owl, which has spread from eastern forests into the Pacific Northwest.

The federal government plans to scale up these efforts and kill hundreds of thousands of barred owls across multiple states. But can the plan really save the northern spotted owl? And is the barred owl really “invasive” — or just expanding its range?

In this episode, Nate Hegyi dons a headlamp and heads into the forest with Mark Higley to catch a glimpse of these two rivals, and find out what it takes to kill these charismatic raptors, night after night, in the name of conservation.

Featuring Mark Higley, Tom Wheeler, and Wayne Pacelle.

A full transcript of this episode is available here.

LINKS

The federal government’s barred owl management plan is very long, but they have a helpful list of frequently asked questions.

Check out some beautiful photos of Mark Higley’s work in this Audubon magazine story from a few years ago.

Curious about the timber wars? Oregon Public Broadcasting has an excellent podcast miniseries you should listen to.

1 of 3 — IMG_8518.jpg A dead barred owl rests on the hood of Mark Higley's truck on the Hoopa Valley Reservation. Nate Hegyi 2 of 3 — IMG_8532.jpg Mark Higley adds another shot barred owl to his freezer. Nate Hegyi 3 of 3 — IMG_8511.jpg Mark Higley examines two dead barred owls. Nate Hegyi

