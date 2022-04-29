Outside/In: What is the "call of the void?"

A few weeks ago our host, Nate Hegyi, was on the edge of a very high cliff in Utah’s Zion National Park when he heard a little voice inside his head whisper… “jump.”

He didn’t heed the call, thankfully, and when he got down safely he discovered that more than a third of all people might feel this urge, ominously known as “the call of the void.”

Most of us can wave off these impulses. But what if you couldn’t? What if the Call of the Void was so intense that you almost acted? Is there a cure?

This episode contains a contextual reference to suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, anxiety, or just needs someone to talk to, reach out to the folks at the Crisis Text Line, a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

Featuring: Jennifer Hames, Stephen Hunt

1 of 2 — Image from iOS (1).jpg Going up Angels Landing in Zion National Park Nate Hegyi 2 of 2 — 3931145977_568407ac67_k.jpg Going down Angels Landing in Zion National Park Elliott Ng / Flickr

LINKS

This 2020 study, in BMC Psychiatry, looks at the prevalence of high place phenomenon and whether it’s connected to suicidal ideation.

Read Jennifer Hames’ paper in The Journal of Affective Disorders on the “call of the void”: “An urge to jump affirms the urge to live: an empirical examination of the high place phenomenon .”

The Imp of the Perverse, by Edgar Allen Poe

Listen to Marconi Union, “Weightless”