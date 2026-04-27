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Youth Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth

Youth Stand-Up Paddleboard Lessons | Lake Wentworth

Got a kid who loves the water? Give them a summer skill they'll never forget!

SUP-NH and Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation are teaming up to bring youth paddleboard lessons to beautiful Lake Wentworth — a fun, confidence-building program designed just for younger paddlers. 🌊☀️

📅 Session Dates — Tuesdays & Thursdays, July 14–30
📍 Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH
🕝 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM
July 14 · July 16 · July 21 · July 23 · July 28 · July 30

🎟️ Register through Wolfeboro Parks & Recreation

Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:30 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SUPNH
info@supnh.com
supnh.com
Albee Beach, Wolfeboro, NH
Across from 106 Warren Sands Rd (The Nick)
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
(603) 833-1211
info@supnh.com
supnh.com

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