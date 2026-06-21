Young Washington
Young Washington
Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he's becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington. PG-13
The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:00 PM - 08:35 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org