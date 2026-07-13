YNDI YOGA + HARP AND VIOLA at SHILO FARM

Led by YNDI Yoga founder Lana Vogestad, the all-level practice will begin with a fluid vinyasa flow, seamlessly connecting breath and movement to cultivate strength and openness, then transition into restorative floor postures for release and renewal. Throughout the entire experience, Katie Carleton on harp and Sarah Carsman on viola will weave an entrancing, improvisational soundscape, resonating through the space to calm the nervous system, balance energy centers, and invite profound relaxation.

This unique fusion of yoga, sound healing and nourishing ambiance will soothe, restore and elevate your being.

About Katie Carleton

Katie Carleton is a harpist that has taken the scenic route to finding her sound. After studying harp at Oberlin College she moved to New York City where she found herself playing harp and guitar in the hip hop band, Northern State that was signed to Columbia Records and had a song produced by the Beastie Boys. Katie's harp also led her to share the stage and record with guitar goddess Kaki King. These days she enjoys collaborating with YNDI Yoga to create an immersive experience that will help you stretch deeper and breathe easier.

About Sarah Carsman

Kittery resident Sarah Carsman is an YNDI member, classically-trained violist, and community health nurse/advocate. She is delighted to be collaborating with good friends Lana and Katie, bringing to YNDI decades of experience exploring the sonic potential of the viola in the fuzzy space between classical, experimental, folk, and art-pop traditions. Sarah worked for many years as a professional violist/violinist and music educator, performing and teaching across genres in a wide variety of settings. She has toured the heart of South America as co-principal violist with the state orchestra of Mato Grosso, Brazil; taught violin to classes of 3rd graders in a primarily Spanish-speaking public school in Santa Barbara, CA; played for countless weddings and recording sessions; and performed as a core member of the Irish band Dannsair. Sarah trained as a violist at the University of Michigan School of Music, Oberlin Conservatory, and UC Santa Barbara and has attended summer studies at Tanglewood, Kneisel Hall, and the Mancini Institute. She also completed graduate work in ethnomusicology at UC Berkeley, with research focused on the symphony orchestra as an institution in the US and Latin America, the politics of music education systems, and urban soundscapes. By day (and, sometimes, night) Sarah manages a mobile health program that provides access to primary medical care for marginalized populations throughout the greater NH Seacoast area.

About Lana Vogestad

Lana Vogestad, E-RYT 500, visionary and accomplished artist, is driven to help empower people and elevate consciousness through the healing modalities of yoga and art. Practicing yoga regularly since 2000 and teaching since 2008, Lana has shared her passion for a life changing yoga practice internationally. As an artist with an MFA from the School of Visual Arts in New York City, she's created multisensory, immersive installations from Berlin to Atlanta. Her labor of love, YNDI Yoga, which brings yoga, art and mindfulness together, was in the Official Selection of the Reykjavík International Film Festival in 2020. It is an artful and immersive online yoga platform, PBS show and also includes in-person events, workshops and retreats. At the heart of YNDI is collaboration-working with gifted artists, musicians and close friends from Iceland to Atlanta and the Seacoast, adding extra magic to the YNDI universe.

