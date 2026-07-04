Immerse yourself in a truly transformative experience at our upcoming YNDI Fire and Ice Event! Join Lana Vogestad, E-RYT 500, visionary, and accomplished visual artist, as she leads you through an immersive Hot Yoga practice, followed by Wim Hof breathing and a therapeutic ice bath experience led by the inspiring Wim Hof trainer Mike Gass.

The event kicks off with an invigorating Hot Yoga class suitable for all levels. In this session, you'll focus on your breath, stretch and strengthen your entire body, and release both physical and mental blockages. Following the yoga portion, you'll delve into the powerful practice of Wim Hof breathing accompanied by a soothing sound immersion. Mike will then guide each participant through a 2-minute ice bath experience, unlocking a sense of euphoria and profound relaxation. The ice bath is of course optional!

This community event promises to leave you feeling blissed out and rejuvenated, offering not only physical benefits but also mental clarity and improved emotional wellbeing. Don't miss this opportunity to elevate your consciousness and connect with a supportive community. Reserve your spot and embark on this transformative adventure with us! It's going to be a fun time!

Discover the numerous benefits of the ice bath, including:

- A 250% increase in the release of Norepinephrine, resulting in improved focus, attention, mood, and reduced anxiety.

- Vasoconstriction, which exercises your cardiovascular system and promotes better blood flow regulation.

- A 50% reduction in pro-inflammatory biomarkers or more simply, the ice bath reduces inflammation.

Upon entering the tub, blood vessels will close down protecting the vital organs from direct exposure to blood cooled by the water. When you exit the water, the blood vessels will dilate or open up to allow blood flow to return to normal. This hot/cold contrast therapy done repeatedly will make you more comfortable in extreme temperatures and will lead to better use of brown fat.

INVESTMENT: $55

* (YNDI Members get 20% off their next monthly membership)

* SHILO FARM MEMBERS get 20% off (use MEMBERCODE: MEMBER20)