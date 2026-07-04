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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

YIN FOR ALL SEASONS

YIN FOR ALL SEASONS

Join Michelle James at the beautiful Shilo Farm for a nourishing Yin Yoga series aligned with the rhythms of the seasons. Yin is a slower paced, mostly floor-based practice where postures are held for longer periods, inviting stillness in both body and mind while gently stimulating the connective tissues (tendons, ligaments, and fascia).

This meditative, grounding practice supports mobility and flexibility, encourages fascial release and helps to deepen awareness of the mind-body connection. As the body softens and the mind quiets, you are creating space to turn inward, settle the nervous system, and connect within.

By allowing gravity to do the work, you are invited to explore your edge of sensation with kindness and curiosity, cultivating a non-striving approach.

Each session is inspired by the five Yin seasons and their corresponding elements and meridian pathways, with space for intention-setting and reflection, offering a holistic framework for balance, resilience, and renewal throughout the year.

Pause.Notice.Allow.

INVESTMENT:

INDIVIDUAL CLASSES are $33

Shilo Members receive 20% off : Use CODE MEMBER20

Shilo Farm
$33.00
05:30 PM - 06:45 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shilo Farm
2077038897
shilofarm88@gmail.com
https://www.shilo-farm.com/
Shilo Farm
88 Beech Road
Eliot, Maine 03903
https://www.shilo-farm.com/

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