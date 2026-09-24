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Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience

Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience

Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience
No two performances are alike when the audience chooses every song! Request a Beatles favorite, share why it matters to you, and hear the band bring it to life. From songs you know by heart to ones you haven’t heard in years, the stories and setlist come from the people in the room.
Tickets: https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/

Stockbridge Theatre
$15-$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Stockbridge Theatre
603.437.5210
stockbridgetheatre@pinkertonacademy.org
https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre

Artist Group Info

Billy McGuigan
smayers@pinkertonacademy.org
https://www.billymcguigan.com/yesterdayandtoday
Stockbridge Theatre
5 Pinkerton St
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
6034375200
smayers@pinkertonacademy.org
https://www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre

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