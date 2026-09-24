Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience
Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience
Yesterday and Today: An Interactive Beatles Experience
No two performances are alike when the audience chooses every song! Request a Beatles favorite, share why it matters to you, and hear the band bring it to life. From songs you know by heart to ones you haven’t heard in years, the stories and setlist come from the people in the room.
Tickets: https://stockbridgetheatre.showare.com/
Stockbridge Theatre
$15-$35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Stockbridge Theatre
603.437.5210
stockbridgetheatre@pinkertonacademy.org
Artist Group Info
Billy McGuigan
smayers@pinkertonacademy.org
Stockbridge Theatre
5 Pinkerton StDerry, New Hampshire 03038
6034375200
smayers@pinkertonacademy.org