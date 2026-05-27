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Wood Island Life Saving Station presents Dan Gardoqui - Talking with Birds: How to Participate in the Language of Nature

Wood Island Life Saving Station presents Dan Gardoqui - Talking with Birds: How to Participate in the Language of Nature

Join us June 27 & 28 at the Wood Island Life Saving Station for a fascinating program with naturalist and wildlife educator Dan Gardoqui as we kick off our new speaker series.

“Talking with Birds: How to Participate in the Language of Nature” explores how birds communicate and what their calls and behaviors can teach us about the natural world around us. Dan Gardoqui is the Education & Outreach Director, Center for Wildlife and a Registered Maine Guide.

The wildlife we share our world with also share a common language - but few humans are paying attention. The good news is, you're hardwired to understand this language. Dan calls it "Bird Language" because birds are awake when we're awake, are visible and communicate a lot we can easily understand.

The talk will begin with a short, indoor presentation then head outside to learn from our wild neighbors.

Two talks daily, Saturday and Sunday.

Tours depart Portsmouth aboard Utopia at 10:45 AM and 2:15 PM.

Tickets include transportation, museum admission, and the presentation.

Wood Island Life Saving Station
$40
10:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wood Island Life Saving Station
6035021681
contact@woodislandlifesaving.org
https://woodislandlifesaving.org/

Artist Group Info

Dan Gardoqui
dan@thecenterforwildlife.org
Wood Island Life Saving Station
6035021681
contact@woodislandlifesaving.org
https://woodislandlifesaving.org/

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