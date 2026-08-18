The United Way of Greater Nashua is offering a series of free, beginner-friendly digital literacy workshops designed to help you feel more confident using computers and navigating the online world. Classes are open to everyone—no prior experience is needed. Bring your own laptop if you can. A limited number of devices will be available.

**Join Us!**

September 22, 2026 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

YMCA of Greater Nashua

Windows and Mac: Working Smarter, Not Harder

Discover helpful tips, shortcuts, and everyday computer skills that can help you save time, stay organized, and get more done with less frustration.

Space is limited, so Register today!