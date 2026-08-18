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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Windows and Mac: Working Smarter, Not Harder

Windows and Mac: Working Smarter, Not Harder

The United Way of Greater Nashua is offering a series of free, beginner-friendly digital literacy workshops designed to help you feel more confident using computers and navigating the online world. Classes are open to everyone—no prior experience is needed. Bring your own laptop if you can. A limited number of devices will be available.

**Join Us!**
September 22, 2026 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.
YMCA of Greater Nashua
Windows and Mac: Working Smarter, Not Harder
Discover helpful tips, shortcuts, and everyday computer skills that can help you save time, stay organized, and get more done with less frustration.

Space is limited, so Register today!

YMCA of Greater Nashua
Free
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Greater Nashua
https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/winterization-and-weatherization-with-button-up-nh/

Artist Group Info

pamgazley@yahoo.com
YMCA of Greater Nashua
24 Stadium Drive
Nashua, New Hampshire 03062
https://nmymca.org/

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