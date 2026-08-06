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Will Hoge in concert

Will Hoge in concert

Will Hoge has a career with milestones that include Number One hits, Grammy nods, major-label record deals, and hard-won independence. Years before Americana music received its own Grammy category, Hoge was on the frontlines, helping to pilot and popularize the genre's blend of American roots music. In the current digital era dominated by influencers seeking shortcuts to stardom, Hoge proudly treads the scenic route, immersing himself in the journey rather than fixating on the destination.
On Hoge's latest album, Sweet Misery, he reminds listeners that he isn’t afraid to break new ground - all while giving a keen nod to his rock and roll roots with the kind of grace and purpose that only comes with experience - without the baggage of predictability.

"Hoge is an emotionally attuned and politically charged Americana songwriter, like the middle ground between Jason Isbell and Joe Strummer.”

Crossroads Music Series
$35
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crossroads Music Series
https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org/

Artist Group Info

Will Hoge
https://www.willhoge.com/
Crossroads Music Series
190 Academy Road
North Andover, Massachusetts 01845
617-721-7608
dave@bulldog-communications.com
https://www.crossroadsmusicseries.org

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