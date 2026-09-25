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Wicked Dance Party

Wicked Dance Party

Step into Halloween after dark at Lakeport’s ultimate Halloween party. An elevated night of live DJ sets, cocktails, themed drinks, prizes, and a high-energy dance floor. Seating and tables are limited — reserve yours now and secure your spot.

18+ to Enter: This event is 18+. Please have a government-issued photo ID ready at the door for entry.
Everyone will have their ID checked upon arrival. Guests 21+ will receive a wristband, which is required to order at the bar.

TICKET OPTIONS:
The venue is set with a variety of high and low top tables with seats and a General Admission Standing Only area. We have 2 options for ticket purchases:

• Reserved Table: If you would like a reserved table, click the table you would like to purchase. It will show you how many seats it holds. These are limited and sell out very quickly.

• General Admission – Standing: If you would like a Standing Only – NO SEAT ticket, click General Admission – Standing.


Doors and Bar Open at 7pm - Show Starts at 8pm

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call 603-519-7506

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $15
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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