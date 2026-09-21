Who's Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House

Cindy Lou Who is all grown up, just out of prison and living in a trailer park. The record breaking smash returns for the 4th and final season!

Rated R - Adults Only!

Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are $43.45 and can be purchased through this link only:

Please note: tickets are being sold through Weathervane Theatre Only, and can be purchased through their website.

Donations for Medallion Opera House are greatly appreciated.