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Who's Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House

Who's Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House

Cindy Lou Who is all grown up, just out of prison and living in a trailer park. The record breaking smash returns for the 4th and final season!

Rated R - Adults Only!

Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 PM

Tickets are $43.45 and can be purchased through this link only:

Please note: tickets are being sold through Weathervane Theatre Only, and can be purchased through their website.

Donations for Medallion Opera House are greatly appreciated.

Medallion Opera House
$43.45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
www.medallionoperahouse.org

Artist Group Info

Weathervane Theatre
https://weathervanenh.org/2025-holiday-shows/
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

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