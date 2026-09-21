Who's Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House
Who's Holiday Show at the Medallion Opera House
Cindy Lou Who is all grown up, just out of prison and living in a trailer park. The record breaking smash returns for the 4th and final season!
Rated R - Adults Only!
Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 PM
Tickets are $43.45 and can be purchased through this link only:
Please note: tickets are being sold through Weathervane Theatre Only, and can be purchased through their website.
Donations for Medallion Opera House are greatly appreciated.
Medallion Opera House
$43.45
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Weathervane Theatre
Medallion Opera House
20 Park StGorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com