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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Who Can Donate Blood? A Q & A session with American Red Cross

Who Can Donate Blood? A Q & A session with American Red Cross

Blood transfusions are a miracle of modern medicine. 1 in 7 people who come to an Emergency Room will need a blood transfusion, and it takes 38,000 donations every day to maintain a healthy blood supply in the U.S. In the last ten years, there's been a 20% decrease in blood donors. American Red Cross will share about the need for blood donors and answer your questions about donating, eligibility, and the millions of people who benefit from this life-saving medicine. Join us at the Laconia Public Library to learn about blood donation with the American Red Cross and how YOU can help us save lives. Save the date! Laconia Public Library will partner with the American Red Cross on January 5 to host a Blood Drive from 9:30am-2:00pm in the Library Auditorium. Donors will receive a cookie donated from Social Club Creamery but only while supplies last, so come early! Remember, every donor saves a life!

Laconia Public Library
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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