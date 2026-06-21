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Westminster Garden Tour 2026

Westminster Garden Tour 2026

Garden enthusiasts and nature lovers are invited to explore some of Westminster’s most beautiful gardens during the 2026 Westminster Garden Tour, taking place Saturday, July 11th and Sunday, July 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This year’s tour will feature the gardens of Gordon and Mary Hayward, the Westminster Center School, Hawksong East, and Signal Pine Gardens. Guests will also enjoy a sapling demonstration by Mark Ragonese and a performance of Flea Circus by Sandglass Theater, all included with admission.

Tickets are $20 for one admission or $35 for two admissions, with children ages 16 and under admitted free. Tickets are valid for both days of the tour, rain or shine. Discounted tickets go on sale June 1st at our website.

This is a wonderful event that also supports the mission of Westminster Cares. Thank you.

3534 US-5, Putney
$20 for 1 admission / $35 for 2 admissions / 16 & under free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Westminster Cares
802-722-3607
wecares@sover.net
https://www.westminstercares.org/
3534 US-5, Putney
3534 U.S. 5
Putney, Vermont 05346

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