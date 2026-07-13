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Wesley McNair Poetry Reading

Wesley McNair Poetry Reading

Maine Poet Laureate Wesley McNair will return to Wilmot to give a reading of selected works, July 18 at 7 p.m. The event will be preceded by a potluck buffet at 6 p.m.

In 2024, the Town of Wilmot declared Friday, July 19, “Wesley McNair Day” to celebrate his achievements as a poet and honor his roots as a New Hampshire writer who began his career in the shadow of Mount Kearsarge.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Wilmot Public Library. It is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. Please register in advance by emailing wilmotlibrary11@gmail.com

Wilmot Public Library
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Wilmot Public Library
11 North Wilmot Road
Wilmot, New Hampshire 03287
603-526-6804
www.wilmotlibrary.org

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