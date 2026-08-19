Weird Wild Terrified Book Club
Weird Wild Terrified Book Club
Weird Wild and Terrified Book Club, joins some amazing women together for a monthly gathering of Brunch delights, and great books. This months story Is Strange Pictures by Uketsu. Come Join us and join in great conversation and eeeerie wonderful literature!
Weird Wild Terrified Club House
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Dream Come True Travel
6174978132
maryella@dreamcometruetravel.net
Artist Group Info
maryellablundo@gmail.com
Weird Wild Terrified Club House
55 Main Street, Suite 409Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
617 771 4868
maryella@weirdwildterrifiedbookclub.com