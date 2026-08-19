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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Weird Wild Terrified Book Club

Weird Wild Terrified Book Club

Weird Wild and Terrified Book Club, joins some amazing women together for a monthly gathering of Brunch delights, and great books. This months story Is Strange Pictures by Uketsu. Come Join us and join in great conversation and eeeerie wonderful literature!

Weird Wild Terrified Club House
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dream Come True Travel
6174978132
maryella@dreamcometruetravel.net
www.dreamcometruetravel.net

Artist Group Info

maryellablundo@gmail.com
Weird Wild Terrified Club House
55 Main Street, Suite 409
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
617 771 4868
maryella@weirdwildterrifiedbookclub.com
https://www.weirdwildterrifiedbookclub.com

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