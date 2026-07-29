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NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS BEFORE 7PM AND WIND UP WITH $4K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

Weave a Scarf in a Day Workshop

Weave a Scarf in a Day Workshop

Create a handwoven wool scarf with guidance from Strawbery Banke’s experienced weavers. Participants will work on a prepared four-shaft Harrisville floor loom to weave a scarf approximately 8 inches wide and up to 60 inches long.

Learn foundational weaving techniques while exploring color combinations and treadling patterns to make your scarf unique. At the end of the workshop, take home a finished piece to wear or give as a handmade holiday gift.

Workshop Details: Suitable for beginners and experienced weavers ages 16 and older. Limited to 6 participants per date. All materials are provided. Members $100; Nonmembers $125.

Strawbery Banke Museum
Members $100; Nonmembers $125.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org

Artist Group Info

info@sbmuseum.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

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