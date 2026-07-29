Weave a Scarf in a Day Workshop

Create a handwoven wool scarf with guidance from Strawbery Banke’s experienced weavers. Participants will work on a prepared four-shaft Harrisville floor loom to weave a scarf approximately 8 inches wide and up to 60 inches long.

Learn foundational weaving techniques while exploring color combinations and treadling patterns to make your scarf unique. At the end of the workshop, take home a finished piece to wear or give as a handmade holiday gift.

Workshop Details: Suitable for beginners and experienced weavers ages 16 and older. Limited to 6 participants per date. All materials are provided. Members $100; Nonmembers $125.