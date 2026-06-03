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Waypoint Music Fest

Waypoint Music Fest

Join us as we celebrate our 60th anniversary and raise funds to support children and adults with autism, intellectual, and other disabilities! Our biggest event of the year is back, featuring the outrageously funky Motor Booty Affair and Fugitive! Grab your sequins, slip into those platform shoes, and join us as we boogie the night away to support specialized programs for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

5 Dunaway Dr
$25.00
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Waypoint Maine, inc.
2074596187
frontdesksupport@waypointmaine.org
5 Dunaway Dr
5 Dunaway Drive
Sanford, Maine 04073

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