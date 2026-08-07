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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Volunteer: Trail Workday

Volunteer: Trail Workday

Take a hike! Join Squam Lakes Association LRCC members for a day of trail work and hiking. Participants will meet at the Mt. Percival trailhead at 9am, be given a brief introduction, and head up the trail to hike 2.8 miles to the summit of Mt. Morgan. After soaking in the view, we'll work our way back, clearing water bars, brush, and blowdowns along the way. The total mileage for the day will be around 6 miles with 1500' of elevation gain. Expect to be working on trail for the duration of the day and to break for lunch. The day will wrap up with participants returning to the trailhead by 4 pm.

First time doing trail work? No problem! Lakes Region Conservation Corps members will be guiding the group, providing tools and instruction.

Come join us for a day of fun, camaraderie, and giving back to the trails and hiking community! After helping with trail work, you'll never look at trails the same!

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event.

Mt Percival Trailhead
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Assocciation
6039687336
info@squamlakes.org
www.squamlakes.org
Mt Percival Trailhead
Rt 113
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
6039687336
info@squamlakes.org

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