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Volunteer opportunity with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee

Volunteer opportunity with Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee

The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee welcomes new volunteers to join in planning the popular Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. annual commemoration. Meetings for MLK 2027 are one hour monthly September to January in person or by zoom. Meetings are currently scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month, 9:30-10:30 a.m., by zoom, but days and times will be adjusted based on committee members' availability and preferences. The MLK Day commemoration is a regional event; committee members do not need to be residents of Jaffrey or Rindge. Contact jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com or call Peggy at 603-562-8464 to join or for more information.

Virtual (Zoom)
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM, every month on Tuesday through Jan 05, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee
6035628464
jaffreyrindgemlk@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/MLK-Celebration-Jaffrey-Rindge/100075939729384/

Artist Group Info

plu4575@gmail.com
Virtual (Zoom)

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