Voices from the Past: A Living History Tour of Pine Ridge Cemetery, Hancock, NH

Join 18th and early 19th century costumed presenters as they share stories about settling Hancock, NH during Voices from the Past: A Living History Tour of Pine Ridge Cemetery. The tour, which lasts approximately 90 minutes, starts at the Hancock Vestry, a historic red brick building next to the Meetinghouse in the center of town. The tour will repeat at 10 am and 1 pm. Proceeds benefit Hancock Woman's Club community giving.

Tickets are $20.

For tickets and information, call 603-525-8011. Checks or cash only, please. Rain Date: October 24.

Please note: Regretfully, Pine Ridge Cemetery cannot accommodate wheelchairs, strollers or walkers. Attendees must be 12 years of age or older.