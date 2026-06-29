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Virtuosic Strings/Jazz Vibes with Jenny Scheinman

Virtuosic Strings/Jazz Vibes with Jenny Scheinman

Jenny Scheinman, acclaimed violinist and composer, for many years a stalwart of the New York jazz and creative music scenes, returned to her native Humboldt County, California in 2012. There she has continued her artistic evolution, as heard on her recent albums Here on Earth (“packed with moments of joyous ecstasy and wind-swept solemnity” – Downbeat), Parlour Game, a co-led collaboration with Allison Miller (“the band levitates and feels grounded both” – PopMatters), and The Littlest Prisoner, an album of songs in trio with Bill Frisell and Brian Blade (“self-assured, made with a deft, steady hand” – New York Times).

In addition to her extensive work in jazz and improvised music with Jason Moran, Brian Blade, Ron Miles, Allison Miller, Vinicius Cantuaria and many more, Jenny Scheinman has toured and recorded with songwriting legends such as Lucinda Williams, Bruce Cockburn, Robbie Fulks, Rodney Crowell, Lou Reed, Ani DiFranco and Joni Mitchell. She is featured on the original cast recording of Anais Mitchell’s hit musical Hadestown, and has written several feature length movie scores, including the forthcoming Avenue of the Giants. In March 2015 she premiered a multimedia performance at Duke University entitled Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait (the basis for her album Here on Earth), which she continues to present in theaters around the country.

Prices: $35 Stage Seating - General Admission
$25 Orchestra - General Admission

For this special SHOWROOM takeover of The Colonial Stage, we're bringing the intimate, listening-room experience of SHOWROOM into our historic theatre.

Take a seat right on stage, just steps from the artists, and become part of the music.

On-stage seating is limited — reserve your General Admission spot today.

The Colonial Theatre- Keene
$25-35
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 6 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org

Artist Group Info

Jenny Scheinman
https://www.jennyscheinman.com/
The Colonial Theatre- Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/black-violin-full-circle-tour/

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