Violin and Cello Concert - The Calla Duo

Please join us for The Calla Duo’s performance at the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC on July 19, 2026 at 2pm.

The Calla Duo is a Boston based duo featuring Maya Lynn on violin and Abby Hanna on cello. They are dedicated to bringing accessible classical music concerts to the community. Performing both formal recitals and outreach performances, the goal is always to challenge new audiences to explore the world of classical music.

The performance will include works by Glière, Bartók, Borodin, Piazzolla, and more! This event is not ticketed, though a suggested donation of $25 is appreciated. Following the performance, we invite you to stay for a talkback - an informal conversation where you can meet Maya and Abby, ask questions, and learn more about their work and music-making process. We look forward to sharing this music with you!

The performance will begin with an arrangement of Bartók’s Rumanian Folk Dances for violin and cello followed by solo performances from both Abby and Maya. The first half of the program will conclude with the iconic Passacaglia for Violin and Cello by Handel Halvorsen.

After intermission the duo will return with an arrangement of the “Nocturne” from Borodin’s String Quartet no. 2, Glière’s 8 pieces for Violin and Cello, and will close the performance with a crowd favorite; Piazzola’s “Libertango”.

Having met in their master's program, Maya and Abby's friendship started in the classroom and grew into a musical partnership. They now teach together for Boston Music Project, perform together, and enjoy cooking together on their days off! The Calla Duo started as a late night idea that has now turned into an exciting project starting with their New England Tour this summer!

For more information go follow them on Instagram @calla.duo!

Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC is located at 21 Meeting House Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH. A stair-less entry is accessible through the parking lot at the rear of the church. Assistive hearing devices are also available. For additional information, contact Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC (603-286-3018) or visit our website at www.uccsanbornton.org.

