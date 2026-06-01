Viewpoint Gala for Mental Health

You're invited to the 2nd Annual Gala for Mental Health at The Viewpoint Hotel, supporting Sweetser.

This June, join us in the glow of Nubble Light for an unforgettable coastal evening in support of Sweetser's mental health mission. The night begins with a cocktail hour on the Stone Bar and Infinity Lawn, featuring a raw bar, grazing boards, and passed bites as the sun sets over the water. Guests will then move under a sailcloth tent for a seated family-style dinner showcasing incredible local cuisine, followed by a live jazz band from local artists, dessert, and dancing beneath the evening sky.

With sweeping ocean views and an atmosphere shaped by community, hope, and purpose, this is a night not to miss.

$150 per ticket includes cocktail hour bites, dinner, live music, one glass of champagne, valet service, and more. Must be 21+.

Join us for an unforgettable evening by the sea.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3658916-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Thu, 11 Jun 2026 17:00 - 21:00

Venue details: The Viewpoint Hotel, 229 Nubble Road, York, Maine, 03909, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price: Guest Entry: USD 150.00