Van Trip: Winter Wonders Light Display at Sandy Hill

🎄⛄️❄️Celebrate the season with a visit to Winter Wonders in Eliot, Maine, New England's largest walk-through holiday light display. Travel together by van and enjoy an evening exploring over 2.5 million lights along a one-mile illuminated trail featuring interactive displays, festive photo opportunities, and seasonal treats available for purchase. This holiday outing is open to ages 12 and up, with participants ages 12 to 17 required to attend with an adult.

📅 Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2025

🕒 Time: 4:00pm~7:00pm*

📍 Location: Meet 10-15 mins early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Heading to Sandy Hill Farm, 34 Sandy Hill Ln, Eliot, ME 03903)

What’s Included:

✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van

✅Admission ticket

Don’t miss this glowing adventure!

Open to ages 12+

Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix