Van Trip: White Mountains Fall Foliage Dinner Train
Van Trip: White Mountains Fall Foliage Dinner Train
Experience the beauty of New Hampshire's fall foliage aboard a scenic dinner train through the White Mountains. Participants will travel together by van before enjoying a leisurely rail journey featuring breathtaking mountain views and a five-course gourmet meal. This unique outing combines the colors of autumn, exceptional dining, and a memorable travel experience in one of New England's most scenic regions.
📅 Date: Sunday, October 18, 2025
🕒 Time: 2:00pm~9:00pm*
📍 Location: Meet 10-15 minutes early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Traveling to North Woodstock, NH)
What's included:
✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van
✅Train ticket and dinner
Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix