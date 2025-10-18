Van Trip: White Mountains Fall Foliage Dinner Train

Experience the beauty of New Hampshire's fall foliage aboard a scenic dinner train through the White Mountains. Participants will travel together by van before enjoying a leisurely rail journey featuring breathtaking mountain views and a five-course gourmet meal. This unique outing combines the colors of autumn, exceptional dining, and a memorable travel experience in one of New England's most scenic regions.

📅 Date: Sunday, October 18, 2025

🕒 Time: 2:00pm~9:00pm*

📍 Location: Meet 10-15 minutes early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Traveling to North Woodstock, NH)

What's included:

✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van

✅Train ticket and dinner

Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix