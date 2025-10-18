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Van Trip: White Mountains Fall Foliage Dinner Train

Van Trip: White Mountains Fall Foliage Dinner Train

Experience the beauty of New Hampshire's fall foliage aboard a scenic dinner train through the White Mountains. Participants will travel together by van before enjoying a leisurely rail journey featuring breathtaking mountain views and a five-course gourmet meal. This unique outing combines the colors of autumn, exceptional dining, and a memorable travel experience in one of New England's most scenic regions.

📅 Date: Sunday, October 18, 2025
🕒 Time: 2:00pm~9:00pm*
📍 Location: Meet 10-15 minutes early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Traveling to North Woodstock, NH)

What's included:
✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van
✅Train ticket and dinner

Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$150/$155
02:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

Artist Group Info

bcarr@barrington.nh.gov
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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