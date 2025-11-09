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Van Trip: Silver Fountain Inn Tea Parlor

Van Trip: Silver Fountain Inn Tea Parlor

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the Silver Fountain Inn & Tea Parlor, a charming Victorian tea room featured on NH Chronicle. Travel together by van and enjoy a traditional three-tier afternoon tea service that includes a pot of tea of your choice, soup, salad, an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, pastries, and desserts. It's the perfect opportunity to slow down, savor a delicious meal, and enjoy meaningful conversation in a warm and inviting setting.

📅 Date: Monday, November 9, 2025
🕒 Time: 11:15am~4:00pm*
📍 Location: Meet 10-15 mins early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Heading to 103 Silver St, Dover, NH)

What’s Included:
✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van
✅Tea and lunch

Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$85/$90
11:15 AM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

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