Van Trip: Silver Fountain Inn Tea Parlor

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon at the Silver Fountain Inn & Tea Parlor, a charming Victorian tea room featured on NH Chronicle. Travel together by van and enjoy a traditional three-tier afternoon tea service that includes a pot of tea of your choice, soup, salad, an assortment of tea sandwiches, freshly baked scones, pastries, and desserts. It's the perfect opportunity to slow down, savor a delicious meal, and enjoy meaningful conversation in a warm and inviting setting.

📅 Date: Monday, November 9, 2025

🕒 Time: 11:15am~4:00pm*

📍 Location: Meet 10-15 mins early at 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (Heading to 103 Silver St, Dover, NH)

What’s Included:

✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van

✅Tea and lunch

Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix