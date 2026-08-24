Van Trip: Mary Poppins at The Music Hall

Travel with us to Portsmouth’s historic The Music Hall for a matinee performance of Disney’s Mary Poppins. Featuring beloved songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” along with stunning choreography and a heartwarming story, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences for generations. (Note: There is a elevator inside the Music Hall for accessibility)

📅 Date: Wed. December 16, 2026

🕒 Time: 12:00pm~4:30pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)

📍 Leaving from: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (or drive yourself and meet us there)

💲Cost: Resident: $95/person | Non-Res: $100/person

What’s Included:

✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van

✅Admission to show

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix