© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Van Trip: Mary Poppins at The Music Hall

Van Trip: Mary Poppins at The Music Hall

Travel with us to Portsmouth’s historic The Music Hall for a matinee performance of Disney’s Mary Poppins. Featuring beloved songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” along with stunning choreography and a heartwarming story, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences for generations. (Note: There is a elevator inside the Music Hall for accessibility)

📅 Date: Wed. December 16, 2026
🕒 Time: 12:00pm~4:30pm (Arrive 10-15 minutes early)
📍 Leaving from: Barrington Community Center, 105 Ramsdell Ln, Barrington, NH (or drive yourself and meet us there)
💲Cost: Resident: $95/person | Non-Res: $100/person

What’s Included:
✅Round-trip transportation from Barrington in our 15-passenger van
✅Admission to show

🔗 Register here: https://bit.ly/BPRD-Trips-and-Tix

Barrington Parks and Recreation
$95/$100
12:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Barrington Parks and Recreation
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec
Barrington Parks and Recreation
105 Ramsdell Ln
Barrington, New Hampshire 03825
6036645224
recreation@barrington.nh.gov
https://www.barrington.nh.gov/parksandrec

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.