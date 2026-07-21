UV Resin Bookmark and Wine Charm Workshop at Wine on Main

A perfect evening for Wine on Main's readers, book club members, and anyone who enjoys a good book paired with a great glass of wine!

Join The Funky Squid at Wine on Main August 6th for a relaxing evening of creativity, conversation, and wine tasting.

During this hands-on workshop, you'll create one(1) custom UV Resin Bookmark and two(2) UV Resin Wine Charms. Personalize your creations with a thoughtfully curated collection of dried flowers, pressed botanicals, shimmering glitter, metallic flakes, charms, and other beautiful embellishments to craft keepsakes that are as unique as your favorite stories. (Options may vary)

While your resin cures, enjoy a guided tasting featuring four wines from around the world in the cozy atmosphere of Wine on Main. Whether you're treating yourself, planning a girls' night out, or looking for a unique date night, this workshop is the perfect blend of creativity and relaxation.

No experience is necessary! Our step-by-step instruction makes this workshop perfect for beginners and experienced crafters alike.

$65pp