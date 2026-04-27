Unmasked and Out: Women Redefining Life with Dementia

The National Council of Dementia Minds will host a virtual event featuring the premiere of Behind the Mask, a video created by women living with dementia sharing honest reflections on identity, visibility, and what it means to come out unmasked and unafraid. The conversation continues with a live discussion and Q&A, offering an opportunity to hear from and connect with the women featured in the video.

Registration:

https://dementiaminds.org/events/unmasked-out-a-webinar-with-the-sisters-of-the-dragonfly/