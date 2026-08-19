Understanding Medicare and Your Options

Join us for an informative seminar with Andrew Dillman of Senior Advisors. Andy will provide an overview of Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D, explain Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement options, and discuss important factors to consider when choosing coverage. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and learn about current Medicare developments. The presentation is designed to provide helpful, easy-to-understand information so participants can make more informed decisions about their healthcare coverage. Andy Dillman has more than 30 years of experience in the health insurance industry, specializing in a broad range of health coverage solutions.